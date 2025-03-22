Iconic Jumbo Stay 747 hotel at Stockholm Arlanda declares bankruptcy, may be sold for scrap

Jumbo Stay, the one-of-a-kind aircraft hotel housed in a Boeing 747-200 at Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden, has declared bankruptcy. If a buyer is not found, the iconic plane may be dismantled and sold for scrap, according to Swedish daily Upsala Nya Tidning.

The hotel’s revenue plummeted from 8 million SEK in 2019 to just 4 million SEK in 2023, largely due to increased competition from airport terminal hotels and the loss of advertising rights at its location.

“Until five years ago, we could sell advertising space where the jumbo jet stands. Then Swedavia took over the advertising sales,” said Oscar Diös, the founder and operator of Jumbo Stay.

Jumbo Stay, which first opened in 2009, officially closed its doors on Monday, March 17, 2025. As a result, 800 upcoming reservations have been canceled.

“It is, of course, disappointing that everyone who planned to stay with us during the summer holidays can no longer do so,” Diös added.

Despite efforts to find a buyer, state-owned airport operator Swedavia has announced that it will not lease the land to another operator. This complicates any potential sale of the business. If no buyer steps forward, dismantling the aircraft and selling it for its aluminum value remains an option.

Bankruptcy trustee Daniel Svensson, who has been working to find a buyer, expressed his disappointment at the potential loss of such a unique hotel.

“It is quite sad that a hotel as special as this, which has gained global recognition, is now coming to an end,” Svensson said.

Aviation24.be previously reported on Jumbo Stay as an atypical accommodation option, highlighting its unique appeal to aviation enthusiasts. Read the full travel report here: