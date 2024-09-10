For the second night in a row, drone activity disrupts flights at Stockholm Arlanda Airport

A drone sighting near Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport on Monday evening caused delays for several flights. Swedish police received a report from a security guard around 22:00, prompting an on-site investigation.

This follows a similar incident from Sunday night, when four drones grounded nighttime air traffic for over two hours, forcing several flights to be diverted to Finland and Denmark.

Authorities have launched an investigation into possible sabotage. Arlanda, Sweden’s largest airport, continues to face disruptions as drone activity persists.