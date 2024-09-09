Drone disruption at Stockholm Arlanda causes flight chaos and diversions

During the night leading into Monday, all air traffic at Stockholm Arlanda Airport was halted after personnel in the control tower spotted four drones flying over the airport. The Swedish Civil Aviation Authority made the decision to close the airport around 01:00, stopping all departures and landings. Drones of varying sizes were sighted, prompting several planes to be rerouted to other airports in Sweden, Finland, and Denmark. A police investigation into airport sabotage and violation of protective laws has been initiated.

Police collaborated with other authorities, including the Swedish Armed Forces, though military personnel were not present at the scene. While some reports suggested police helicopters were involved in tracking the drones, officials did not confirm this. The Swedish Security Service (Säpo) has also been informed, but the case remains under police investigation unless foreign powers are suspected.

Several flights were diverted, with one Norwegian flight from London redirected to Helsinki after circling Arlanda for 15 minutes. Other flights were sent to alternative airports like Gothenburg, Skavsta, and Copenhagen. Passengers described the situation as chaotic, with long delays and minimal compensation offered by airlines. One passenger, Åsa, recounted her long, exhausting night after being redirected to Finland, where she was eventually booked on a flight back to Sweden.

By 03:30, air traffic resumed at Arlanda, though it remains unclear whether the drones were neutralised or left the area on their own.