Big delays at both Stockholm airports due to fog

Fog causes flight delays at Bromma and Arlanda

Several flights have suffered delays at Stockholm Arlanda and Bromma airports. The reason is dense fog.

“It is dense fog, especially in Bromma, which causes delays, it also causes consequential delays in other places in the country,” says Ellen Laurin press contact at Swedavia.

Swedavia advises travellers to keep in touch with their airline. According to Swedavia, flights can be either cancelled or delayed, which can also happen later in the day.

The forecast is that the fog will lighten during the day.

Source: SVT Nyheter