A suspicious dangerous object found in a bag at Stockholm Arlanda airport

A suspicious object at Arlanda airport was found to be harmless after an investigation by the national bomb protection on Sunday.

The discovery was made at the security checkpoint and the person who owns the bag had to be detained at the scene by the police.

“When looking at the X-ray images, it has not been possible to rule out that an object in the bag is dangerous,” says Anna Westberg, press spokesperson at the police in the Stockholm region. “We have control over this person who has now missed his flight,” says Anna Westberg.

Parts of Terminal 4 (used only by Ryanair) had to be cordoned off, but air traffic was not affected. A preliminary investigation into aviation sabotage has been initiated.

The alarm came in at 13:30. At 17:30, the police announced that the bag has been examined by the National Bomb Squad which was called to the scene. After an investigation, the police announced that the object was harmless.