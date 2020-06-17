S7 Airlines A320neo clips tail of parked Ural Airlines A320 at St. Petersburg, Russia

On 14 June, a S7 Airlines Airbus A320neo (registered VP-BWC) was taxiing out to runway 10R at the airport of St. Petersburg, Russia when it clipped the tail of a parked Ural Airlines Airbus A320 (registerd VP-BDL) ripping off the auxiliary power unit (APU) casing and damaging the right stabilizer.

Both airlines were forced to cancel their subsequently flights. At moment of writing, both aircraft are still grounded at the Russian airport.

