Tourist plane crash at Spa aerodrome: Pilot injured and taken care of by emergency services

On Thursday, June 20, 2024, a tourist plane operated by Skydive Spa crashed at the Spa-Sauvenière aerodrome around 09:30. The accident occurred at the end of the runway, and the cause is still undetermined. The pilot, who sustained injuries, was immediately attended to by emergency services from the Vesdre – Hoëgne & Plateau emergency zone.

The aircraft involved is a Cessna 208B Supervan 900 registered OO-SEX manufactured in 1999.

The crash led to a fuel spill, prompting the activation of a “benign” source protection plan (Spa water is renowned worldwide). The runway was temporarily closed following the incident, as reported by the firefighters.

The City of Spa released a statement indicating that the plane experienced difficulties during its landing at the Spa aerodrome.