Fire blaze destroys 3,500 rental cars at Southwest Florida Airport Fort Myers

On 4 April, a fire blaze destroyed around 3,500 rental cars next to the Southwest Florida Airport in Fort Myers, United States. The rentals were temporary stored on a grass field amid the weakened demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief Pilot Shane Engelauf from the Florida Fire Service flew a Huey helicopter over the car lot and completed over 80 drops in an attempt to extinguish the fire. Nobody got injured during the blaze. How the fire started is still being investigated. But the police doesn’t rule out malicious intent.

RSW Airport car lot fire pic.twitter.com/tjVcPtIxYV — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (@CCSOFLSheriff) April 4, 2020

Pictures ® Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (Facebook)