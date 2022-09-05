The Solidarity Transport Hub company announced a tender procedure to select the consultant for design documentation review

The STH company opens another important tender procedure. Its subject primarily includes services related to the technical review of the design documentation (DRF – Design Review Function) for the Solidarity Transport Hub and ensuring the utmost quality of the design documentation.

The purpose of DRF is continuous assurance of the technical correctness and completeness of the design documentation, obtained from the Master Architect, the Master Civil Engineer and the Support Infrastructure Engineer.

“The Solidarity Transport Hub is one of the largest infrastructural projects in Central and Eastern Europe and, at the same time, an EU infrastructure investment priority for the coming years. Therefore, we hope that the tendering procedure will involve the most experienced and competent contractors worldwide, because only entities with proper knowledge and experience, specialized in the design and technical review of design documentation in the airport industry can ensure meeting the most demanding design quality requirements” said Micha? ?wik, director of Airport Subprogramme Design & Engineering Department in the STH company.

Collaboration with an entity qualified in the monitoring of the design documentation preparation process, as well as proper review, will enable effective collaboration of all STH designers and other partners. This process will affect the detection of potential design errors or inter-sectoral collisions at an early stage. This will benefit in proper and effective completion of the planned construction works in line with the assumed schedule.

The procedure is conducted as an open tender. The Company hopes for the participation of engineering companies from across the world. The documentation of the procedure is available on the SmartPZP platform: https://portal.smartpzp.pl/cpk/public/postepowanie?postepowanie=32360531.

Until now, as part of the airport component, the company has announced 4 key tenders for the design works and design-related services: the Master Architect (MA), the Airport System Infrastructure Designer (ASID), the Master Civil Engineer (MCE) and the Support Infrastructure Engineer (SIE).

The Solidarity Transport Hub is a new transport development program in Poland – a strategic investment that is extremely important for the economic development of the country and the region and, of utmost importance, the security of Europe as a whole. It’s a huge infrastructure project on an incredible scale to quickly and efficiently integrate air, rail and road transportation. The STH project includes, among others, rail investments: a transport hub at the airport in the center of Poland and a network of new railway lines, mainly high-speed, with a total length of nearly 2,000 km. This will make it possible to travel between Warsaw and Poland’s largest cities in no more than 2.5 hours. According to the latest IATA air traffic forecasts, by 2060 the Solidarity Airport will attract around 850 million passengers and over 35 million tons of air cargo to Poland, benefiting the country and the region.