Munich Airport and partners commence operations of Sofia Airport

As of Monday 19 April 2021, Munich Airport and the consortium “SOF Connect” – consisting of the French investor Meridiam, the Austrian developer Strabag – have taken over the full responsibilities and business activities related to the operation of Bulgaria’s capital airport.

SOF Connect is committed to investing at least 624 million euros over the life of the concession and build a brand new Terminal 3 for the airport within the first 10 years of the concession.

“Our mission is to transform Sofia Airport into a top modern and competitive European airport and to make Sofia Airport an engine and impetus for social, economic, environmental and inclusive growth for Sofia, its region and Bulgaria“, resumes Dr. Ralf Gaffal, Managing Director Munich Airport International.

“We have a clear vision for the commercial development of Sofia Airport. Our team will be introducing best-in-class shopping and dining concepts and is excited to work with local partners to bring the best of Bulgaria and downtown Sofia to the airport“, added Marcus Spahn, Chief Commercial Officer SOF Connect, who joins the SOF Connect management team on behalf of Munich Airport.

April 21, 2021