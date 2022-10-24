Six of the world’s most beautiful runways

Named after a Greek novelist and native, the short and narrow airport on the picturesque island of Skiathos is a popular destination for plane spotters, who can experience close range take-offs and landings from the small stone beach and adjacent public road located at the tip of the runway. Nestled in the Mediterranean and surrounded by hills on both sides, the runway was built using reclaimed land. Pilots need to be specially rated to operate here due to the length and confines of the runway.