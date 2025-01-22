Singapore’s Changi Airport recovers to near pre-pandemic levels with 67.7 million passengers in 2024

In 2024, Changi Airport handled 67.7 million passengers, marking a 14.8% increase from 2023 and recovering to 99.1% of its pre-pandemic traffic. December was the busiest month, with 6.4 million passengers, while the busiest day was December 21, with 226,000 travellers.

Aircraft movements totalled 366,000, up 11.5%, and airfreight throughput reached 1.99 million tonnes, a 14.6% rise.

China emerged as Changi’s largest passenger market, surpassing pre-Covid levels by 6%. The airport also introduced 11 new city links and welcomed eight passenger airlines and two freighter airlines, expanding its global connectivity to 163 cities in 49 countries.

Changi Airport Group CEO Yam Kum Weng expressed optimism for continued growth and affirmed ongoing investments to enhance infrastructure and capacity.