Singapore Changi Airport reaches 63% of pre-Covid traffic in Q3 2022

Singapore Changi Airport handled 3.42 million passenger movements in September 2022, reaching 62.6% of its pre-Covid traffic in September 2019. Aircraft movements, which include landings and takeoffs, totalled 20,400, 65.6% of September 2019 levels. Airfreight throughput registered 154,000 tonnes for the month, a year-on-year[1]decline of 10%.

For the third quarter of the year, Changi Airport clocked 10 million passenger movements, representing 58.1% of pre-Covid levels. Aircraft movements were 61,100 for the same period, reaching 63.7% of pre-Covid levels. The top five traffic markets for the quarter were Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, India and Thailand.

Changi’s largest source market, Southeast Asia saw a strong recovery during the quarter, with passenger movements crossing 60% of pre-pandemic levels for the first time since the onset of Covid-19. Passenger traffic to and from North America continued to trend above pre-pandemic levels, driven by strong demand and increased frequencies by Singapore Airlines and United Airlines.

From July to September 2022, airfreight movements totalled 470,000 tonnes, a decline of 6% year-on-year. Air cargo demand has weakened in recent months amid global economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures. The top five air cargo markets for the quarter were China, Australia, the United States of America, Hong Kong and Japan.

Mr Lim Ching Kiat, Changi Airport Group’s Managing Director for Air Hub Development said, “With more borders re-opening and as travel recovery picks up pace, we expect Changi Airport to handle 80% of pre-Covid flights by year-end. This month also marks a significant milestone for the airport, with Changi operating all four terminals after more than two years. We continue to work closely with our airline partners to increase flight frequencies and connectivity to better serve our passengers.”

As of 1 October 2022, 89 airlines operate over 4,800 weekly scheduled flights at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to some 130 cities in 48 countries and territories worldwide.

Other highlights at Changi

New and Reinstated Services –In the third quarter of 2022, Drukair resumed scheduled services and is the sole operator from Singapore to Dili (East Timor), Guwahati (India) and Paro (Bhutan). Passenger flight connectivity to North Asia was also strengthened, with Air Premia commencing passenger services to Seoul (Korea), and Scoot resuming services to Fuzhou (China).

Changi Airport also welcomed two new passenger airlines – Aircalin (to Nouméa, New Caledonia) and Citilink (to Jakarta, Indonesia) in July and October respectively. A new scheduled freighter operator, Atlas Air, launched a weekly Singapore-Narita-Dallas service in July.

New Restaurants & Stores –All shops in the public areas of Terminals 1 (T1) and 3 (T3) have reopened and two new stores commenced operations during the quarter. Sushi Deli, which serves up Japanese bento takeaways and FlyChangi, a one-stop air travel service concierge, opened at T3 Basement 2.

In the transit areas, three new retail brands were launched. They are Korean streetwear label ADLV (T4), athleisure brand Lululemon (T3) and tech-concept store Metapod (T4). Hong Kong Sheng Kee Noodle House and King of Fried Rice have also expanded their presence and are now operating at T4’s International Food Hall, in addition to their current stalls at T3.

At Jewel Changi Airport, new outlets that opened in the third quarter of the year were Dyson Demo Store Service Centre, Fong Sheng Hao, Jumbadog, Kei Kaisendon, Lu Xiao Xian, Sushiroand The Original Vadai.

[1] For airfreight throughput, comparison is made to the previous year as volumes had recovered in 2021.

SINGAPORE, 28 October 2022