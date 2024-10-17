Singapore’s Changi Airport debuts new sea rescue fleet in annual crisis simulation exercise

Singapore Changi Airport Group (CAG) has unveiled a newly commissioned fleet of sea rescue craft during its annual crisis simulation exercise, “Exercise Bobcat,” aimed at enhancing emergency preparedness. The exercise involved over 200 participants from nearly 20 agencies and tested the operational readiness of the Airport Emergency Service (AES).

The new fleet includes three types of vessels: Command Craft, Fast Craft, and Landing Craft, all designed to improve rescue coordination, firefighting, and casualty management. These new craft replace older models and highlight CAG’s commitment to passenger safety and operational efficiency.

CAG continues to invest in its emergency services to ensure safety remains a top priority.