TUI fly Belgium aircraft returns to Brussels after small technical glitch

In the morning of 13 February, a TUI fly Belgium Boeing 737 MAX 8 (registered OO-MAX) departed from Brussels destination Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Shortly after take-off, the aircraft was forced to return to Brussels Airport.

“A faulty transponder, hence the crew decided to return to Brussels,” spokesperson Piet Demeyere explained, adding that it was a small technical issue but that safety is the top priority for the airline.

The holiday goers were able to continue their journey on board a replacement Boeing 737-800 (registered OO-JAX). Passengers, however, had to accept a delay of roughly three hours. Passengers returning from Egypt (via Hurghada) this evening, will land in Brussels two hours behind the original schedule.