Shanghai to divert international flights as COVID-19 virus spreads in China

More than 100 international flights will be diverted away from Shanghai Pudong to other cities to ease pressure on quarantine hotels and isolation facilities in the financial hub as China battles growing pockets of Covid-19.
Bloomberg (relayed by Gulf News) wrote that a total of 106 flights on 22 routes will be diverted between 21 March and 1 May. The flights are operated by Air China Ltd., China Eastern Airlines Corp., Shanghai Airlines Co., Juneyao Airlines Co. and Spring Airlines Co., public broadcaster CCTV said, without providing details of which routes would be affected.
Shanghai reported 139 new Covid cases Monday, compared with two at the start of the month, and has been implementing measures to contain the virus, including shutting most schools and public parks and blocking bus travel from other provinces.
Under the Civil Aviation Administration of China’s plan, international flights to Shanghai will be diverted to 12 other cities across the country, including Chengdu, Dalian, Hangzhou and Fuzhou, according to the CCTV report.
Dozens of flights into Shanghai were cancelled on Tuesday, the website for Pudong airport showed.
