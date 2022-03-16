Shanghai to divert international flights as COVID-19 virus spreads in China

More than 100 international flights will be diverted away from Shanghai Pudong to other cities to ease pressure on quarantine hotels and isolation facilities in the financial hub as China battles growing pockets of Covid-19.

Bloomberg (relayed by Gulf News) wrote that a total of 106 flights on 22 routes will be diverted between 21 March and 1 May. The flights are operated by Air China Ltd., China Eastern Airlines Corp., Shanghai Airlines Co., Juneyao Airlines Co. and Spring Airlines Co., public broadcaster CCTV said, without providing details of which routes would be affected.