Incheon Airport (Seoul) returns to pre-covid levels in terms of passengers and cargo

Incheon International Airport, South Korea’s primary gateway located in Seoul, has successfully rebounded to pre-pandemic levels in both passenger traffic and cargo volume. According to recent data, the airport handled over 70 million passengers in 2024, a figure closely mirroring the 71 million travelers recorded in 2019, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The strong recovery has been attributed to the resurgence of global travel, the easing of travel restrictions, and the increased demand for international routes, particularly those connecting Asia and North America.

The airport’s cargo operations have also seen significant growth, recovering to 2.8 million tons annually, driven by the robust e-commerce sector and international trade. Incheon International Airport’s strategic location as a logistics hub has played a pivotal role in this recovery, as has its investment in state-of-the-art infrastructure and efficient cargo handling systems. These advancements have solidified its reputation as one of the world’s leading airports for both passengers and freight.