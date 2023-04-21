South Korean authorities launch investigation into near-collision between Korean Air and Air Busan

South Korean authorities have launched an investigation into a near collision that occurred at Seoul Gimpo Airport, the second largest airport of the country. A Korean Air Boeing 737-900 (registered HL7727) that landed on runway 32L failed to hold in taxiway E1 before runway 32R. An Air Busan Airbus A321 (registered HL7210) was about to take-off on runway 32R.

The Air Busan Airbus A321 took off ahead of the E1 intersection avoiding the conflict.

Korean Air admitted that the Boeing 737-900, operating domestic flight KE1118 from Jeju, had passed the designated stopping point due to “communication errors” with the control tower, but stressed that its plane did not commit a runway incursion.

Busan Air said that the Airbus A321 pilots, operating domestic flight BX8027 towards Jeju, saw the Korean Air plane approaching, and hurried its takeoff as a precaution.

A visualization of the incident appeared on social media:

Korean Air 737 almost collides with a departing Air Busan A321 after crossing the runway into its path at Seoul's Gimpo Airport. The authorities are investigating the serious incident.