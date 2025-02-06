Japan Airlines Boeing 787 wing strikes tail of Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 at Seattle-Tacoma Airport

A Japan Airlines (JAL) Boeing 787 made contact with the tail of a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 while taxiing at Seattle-Tacoma Airport, United States on Wednesday morning. Airport authorities confirmed that the incident occurred at approximately 10:17 a.m. local time.

No injuries were reported, and all passengers were safely returned to the terminal. According to Delta spokesperson Samantha Moore Facteau, the Delta 737 was awaiting deicing when the wingtip of the JAL aircraft struck its tail. The Delta aircraft, operating as flight 1921 to Puerto Vallarta, had 142 passengers on board, who were later transferred to another aircraft to continue their journey.

While Japan Airlines has yet to release an official statement regarding the collision, airport operations remained largely unaffected as the incident took place in a taxi lane. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to conduct an investigation into the matter to determine the cause and any potential contributing factors.