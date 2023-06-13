Dutch charter company BBI Travel offers direct flights from Groningen and Amsterdam to Scandinavian Mountains Airport this winter

After serving the airport for two seasons, BBI Travel now chooses to add the flights to Sälen/Trysil as pure direct routes. In addition to Groningen, flights also continue from Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam. The season premiere will be the day before Christmas Eve.

“We are very happy that BBI Travel continues to fly Dutch guests to our mountain destination. The fact that they now also choose a direct flight from Amsterdam is incredibly fun and exciting as we know that many people in and around Amsterdam want to visit our mountain world,” says Gunnar Lenman, CEO of Scandinavian Mountains Airport.

“The ski resorts of Trysil and Sälen are very versatile destinations for winter sports and other active winter activities such as dog sledding and snowmobiling. What we offer our guests is the uniquely short transfer time, which combined with the fast and efficient handling of the modern airport ensures that you can be on the slopes in no time (within an hour) after landing,” says Henk van der Kooi, CEO of BBI Travel.

Flight timetable with Boeing 737-800 Saturdays 23 Dec 2023 to 16 March 2024

Amsterdam - Scandinavian Mountains Airport 07:20-09:20 Scandinavian Mountains Airport - Amsterdam 15:20-17:20 Groningen - Scandinavian Mountains Airport 12:50-14:30 Scandinavian Mountains Airport – Groningen 10:10-11:55