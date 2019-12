Last night, a pick-up truck crashed through the wall of the arrivals hall at Sarasota-Bradenton Airport, Florida, United States. Juan M. (40) was spotted driving recklessly, went off the road, crashed into a fence and continued towards the terminal building.

Two airport workers were able to jump away from the crash site, the driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Bradenton, Florida airport earlier today. pic.twitter.com/1ztb8DR8Hv — Only in Florida (@FloridaCrazyy) December 19, 2019