Two LATAM aircraft damaged during towing incident at Sao Paulo – Guarulhos Airport, Brazil

In the morning of Saturday, 24 May, a LATAM Boeing 777-300 (registered PT-MUB) under tow collided with a parked Boeing 767-300 (registered PT-MSS) of the same airline. The incident occurred at Sao Paulo – Guarulhos Airport, Brazil.

According to the airline, the accident occurred during towing of the Boeing 777-300 for a necessary engine run after long-term storage due to the coronavirus pandemic. LATAM stresses that nobody got injured during the mishap and that the cause of the incident is being investigated.

Following images appeared on social media, clearly seeing the damage to wings and elevators.