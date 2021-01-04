Learjet 31A ends up behind runway after landing at Brazilian airport

On 2 January, a Brasil Vida Táxi Aéreo Learjet 31A (registered PP-BBV) operated a domestic ambulance flight between the cities of São Paulo and Diamantina, Brazil. During landing at Diamantina, however, the aircraft ended up behind the runway and went down a drop-off.

Next to the two pilots, the aircraft carried a doctor and a nurse, according to information provided by the Corpo de Bombeiros Militar de Minas Gerais (CBMMG). Three of them got slightly injured.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, footage that appeared on social media indicate that at least one engine was still running after the impact.

In a statement, Brasil Vida Táxi Aéreo said to fully cooperate in the investigation into the mishap.

Em vídeo, Bombeiros de MG registram o acidente de avião que deixou três feridos no aeroporto de Diamantinahttps://t.co/PLcCyhZkkx Vídeo CBMG/Divulgação pic.twitter.com/96nGB4Wsaw — Estado de Minas (@em_com) January 2, 2021