Why Santorini belongs on your budget list this summer

Santorini is surprisingly affordable in 2025 – Here’s why you should go now

Greece’s iconic island Santorini—famed for its whitewashed cliffs, blue-domed churches, and jaw-dropping sunsets—is usually crowded and pricey. But this summer, it’s quieter, cheaper, and more available than it’s been in years.

Thanks to a dip in U.S. tourism and minor (non-threatening) seismic activity earlier this year, advance bookings are down. Greek authorities have confirmed there’s no safety risk, but cautious travelers have created a rare opportunity: more open hotel rooms and deep discounts—some up to 30% off.

If Santorini has long been on your bucket list, now is the perfect time to go. Without the usual tourist rush, you’ll get to explore Oia’s streets, Thira’s cliffside cafés, and caldera hikes in peace. The vibe is more authentic, relaxed, and intimate, giving you a taste of the island locals know and love.

Whether you’re traveling solo, with a partner, or with family, Santorini in 2025 is a golden opportunity: less crowded, more affordable, and just as stunning as ever.

Source: TUI Belgium