State of emergency declared in Santorini after earthquakes, 4000 people evacuated by air

Greek authorities have declared a state of emergency on Santorini following a series of earthquakes, including a 5.2-magnitude tremor on Wednesday. The decree, in effect until March 3, allows emergency response measures to bypass bureaucratic delays.

More than 11,000 people have evacuated, with around 7,000 departing by ferry and 4,000 by air, while authorities remain on high alert for possible stronger quakes or volcanic activity. Schools are closed, hospitals are on standby, and additional emergency personnel, including firefighters, military units, and medical teams, have been deployed.

Poor weather conditions have disrupted ferry services, but emergency routes have been established. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged islanders to remain calm, assuring that all emergency plans are in place.