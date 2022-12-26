Woman with destination Brussels arrested in Dominican Republic with cocaine in transvaginal, transrectal and digestive tracts

Agents of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and members of the Public Ministry of the Dominican Republic seized almost a kilo of cocaine from a woman who intended to travel to Brussels on a commercial flight, from the International Airport of the Americas José Francisco Peña Gómez (SDQ), Santo Domingo.

The 27-year-old defendant was detained in the departure area and after being approached by agents and military personnel from the terminal, she alleged that she was pregnant.

However, after being questioned by members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the woman confessed that she had controlled substances in her transvaginal, transrectal, and stomach tracts, for which reason the rigorous protocol for these cases was immediately carried out.

The woman of Curaçao nationality was transferred to the Hospital of the Armed Forces, where a medical team assisted her and for several days she expelled two large portions that she carried in her private parts and 35 bags in her stomach.

According to the analysis of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF), the bags had a total weight of 980 grammes of cocaine.

The foreigner has already been discharged and it is expected that in the next few hours she will be brought to justice for violation of Law 50-88 on drugs and controlled substances.

The authorities have continued to strengthen security and surveillance controls at air terminals, ports, borders and throughout the national territory.

DNCD Communications Department, Friday, December 23, 2022

Note: It has not been possible to determine which flight the woman intended to take, as there are currently no direct flights between Santo Domingo and Brussels. TUI fly Belgium used to operate such flights, but currently only flies to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.