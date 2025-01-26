Severe weather disrupts aviation and transport in Galicia, Northwestern Spain

The storm Herminia has caused significant disruptions across Galicia, with wind speeds exceeding 160 km/h and heavy rainfall leading to a red alert along the coast.

Aviation and transport have been heavily affected:

Flight Disruptions

In A Coruña (Alvedro Airport): 3 flights were cancelled and 1 diverted.

In Vigo (Peinador Airport): 7 flights were cancelled, and 3 diverted back to Madrid.

In Santiago (Rosalía de Castro Airport): 6 flights were diverted, and delays were reported.

Train Suspensions

Renfe has suspended medium-distance services, including the Ferrol-A Coruña route and Ferrol-Ribadeo connections. No alternative transport is provided for affected routes.

Maritime Transport

Ferry services between Moaña, Cangas, and Vigo have been cancelled until further notice due to unsafe sea conditions.

Weather and Warnings

Coastal areas face waves up to 12 metres, prompting extended red alerts.

Precipitation in Santa Comba exceeded 110 litres per square metre, and winds at Punta Candieira reached 162.5 km/h.

Authorities urge caution as adverse conditions persist, with emergency services managing over 200 weather-related incidents, including fallen trees, debris, and damage to infrastructure.

?Moita precaución co vento a partir das 15:00 ? ??Novamente refachos por riba dos 100 km/h?

??Por riba dos 120 km/h entre #Fisterra e #Ortegal

??Por riba dos 100 km/h nas montañas de #Ourense

?Mala visibilidade en todo o litoral entre #AGuarda e #Ribadeo pic.twitter.com/nhBz0Jyi8R — MeteoGalicia (@MeteoGalicia) January 26, 2025

??Moita precaución nas vindeiras 48 horas? ?A situación no litoral será moi complicada a partir deste domingo 26 e luns 27?Ondas de +8 metros ??A partir das 00:00 desta noite e durante as 24 h seguintes os refachos poden superar os 120 km/h entre #CostadaMorte e #Ortegal pic.twitter.com/xKIlb9duix — MeteoGalicia (@MeteoGalicia) January 25, 2025