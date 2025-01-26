Severe weather disrupts aviation and transport in Galicia, Northwestern Spain

The storm Herminia has caused significant disruptions across Galicia, with wind speeds exceeding 160 km/h and heavy rainfall leading to a red alert along the coast.
Aviation and transport have been heavily affected:
Flight Disruptions
- In A Coruña (Alvedro Airport): 3 flights were cancelled and 1 diverted.
- In Vigo (Peinador Airport): 7 flights were cancelled, and 3 diverted back to Madrid.
- In Santiago (Rosalía de Castro Airport): 6 flights were diverted, and delays were reported.
Train Suspensions
- Renfe has suspended medium-distance services, including the Ferrol-A Coruña route and Ferrol-Ribadeo connections. No alternative transport is provided for affected routes.
Maritime Transport
- Ferry services between Moaña, Cangas, and Vigo have been cancelled until further notice due to unsafe sea conditions.
Weather and Warnings
- Coastal areas face waves up to 12 metres, prompting extended red alerts.
- Precipitation in Santa Comba exceeded 110 litres per square metre, and winds at Punta Candieira reached 162.5 km/h.
Authorities urge caution as adverse conditions persist, with emergency services managing over 200 weather-related incidents, including fallen trees, debris, and damage to infrastructure.
?Moita precaución co vento a partir das 15:00 ?
??Novamente refachos por riba dos 100 km/h?
??Por riba dos 120 km/h entre #Fisterra e #Ortegal
??Por riba dos 100 km/h nas montañas de #Ourense
?Mala visibilidade en todo o litoral entre #AGuarda e #Ribadeo pic.twitter.com/nhBz0Jyi8R
— MeteoGalicia (@MeteoGalicia) January 26, 2025
??Moita precaución nas vindeiras 48 horas?
?A situación no litoral será moi complicada a partir deste domingo 26 e luns 27?Ondas de +8 metros
??A partir das 00:00 desta noite e durante as 24 h seguintes os refachos poden superar os 120 km/h entre #CostadaMorte e #Ortegal pic.twitter.com/xKIlb9duix
— MeteoGalicia (@MeteoGalicia) January 25, 2025