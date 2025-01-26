Severe weather disrupts aviation and transport in Galicia, Northwestern Spain

The storm Herminia has caused significant disruptions across Galicia, with wind speeds exceeding 160 km/h and heavy rainfall leading to a red alert along the coast.

Aviation and transport have been heavily affected:

Flight Disruptions

  • In A Coruña (Alvedro Airport): 3 flights were cancelled and 1 diverted.
  • In Vigo (Peinador Airport): 7 flights were cancelled, and 3 diverted back to Madrid.
  • In Santiago (Rosalía de Castro Airport): 6 flights were diverted, and delays were reported.

Train Suspensions

  • Renfe has suspended medium-distance services, including the Ferrol-A Coruña route and Ferrol-Ribadeo connections. No alternative transport is provided for affected routes.

Maritime Transport

  • Ferry services between Moaña, Cangas, and Vigo have been cancelled until further notice due to unsafe sea conditions.

Weather and Warnings

  • Coastal areas face waves up to 12 metres, prompting extended red alerts.
  • Precipitation in Santa Comba exceeded 110 litres per square metre, and winds at Punta Candieira reached 162.5 km/h.

Authorities urge caution as adverse conditions persist, with emergency services managing over 200 weather-related incidents, including fallen trees, debris, and damage to infrastructure.

