Aviation worker and robber died during a failed heist in Santiago, Chile

Robbers had entered the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in three vehicles in the early morning on Wednesday 8th March 2023 and broke through a gate and headed for the cargo area.

‘Valuable cargo arrived on a LATAM plane from Miami which was to be taken by the BRINKS company, at which point the robbers burst into the area and were repelled by security officials’.

About a dozen armed robbers struck as workers were transferring $32.5 million in cash into an armoured truck at the airport.

A shootout ensued with security officials claiming the lives of one of the intruders and an employee of the airport.

Thwarted rest of the robbers fled and set fire to two of their vehicles on a nearby highway? A manhunt is under way said prosecutor Eduardo Baeza, who is in charge of the investigation.