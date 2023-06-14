United Airlines and Eve Air Mobility collaborating to bring first electric commuter flights to San Francisco

Eve Air Mobility and United Airlines have announced their collaboration to bring electric commuter flights, utilising electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, to the San Francisco Bay Area.

The companies will work together with local and state officials, infrastructure providers, and technology experts to establish the required infrastructure for eVTOL flights. They will also identify suitable origin and destination areas and develop a future route network for urban air mobility (UAM). The goal is to provide efficient and cost-competitive transportation options in the densely populated Bay Area, aligning with the region’s focus on sustainability and innovation.

United Airlines Ventures previously invested $15 million in Eve Air Mobility and expressed interest in the potential growth opportunities in the UAM market. The partnership leverages Eve’s eVTOL technology and access to Embraer’s global service centres, allowing United to service its future eVTOL fleet efficiently.

The eVTOL aircraft, which is 100% electric and has a range of 60 miles, offers a quick, economical, and lower-carbon alternative for commuting in urban environments. It features a human-centred design to minimise noise and is expected to transition from piloted to uncrewed operations in the future.

In addition to providing a new transportation option, the introduction of eVTOL flights is anticipated to have a positive economic impact on the community, creating new employment opportunities and contributing value to the area. Eve’s eVTOL is scheduled to begin service in 2026.