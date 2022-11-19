The Wall Street Journal ranks San Francisco (SFO) as the top U.S. airport

Annual survey rates on-time flights, security line waits, customer surveys

The Wall Street Journal today named the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) as the top large U.S. airport in their annual ranking, comprised of multiple measurements, including on-time performance, security checkpoint line waits and customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power.

“I’m proud that San Francisco Airport is being recognized for the world-class experience we are providing for both residents and visitors,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. “We know that tourism is central to our recovery, and making sure people feel welcomed from the moment they land in San Francisco is an essential part of that experience. This recognition is a testament to everyone who has made SFO a success, including the workers who are there every day helping airport visitors get to their destinations.”

“We are truly honoured to be ranked the top U.S. airport by the Wall Street Journal,” said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. “Our entire team has worked hard to create a world-class airport experience for our guests, and this achievement is the ultimate validation of our efforts. During a year of turbulent air travel, we are proud to know that SFO offered the most consistent, reliable experience for our valued travellers.”

The Wall Street Journal ranked the 50 largest U.S. airports by nineteen measures of operations, including on-time performance, security checkpoint wait times, ticket prices, and the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Airports were further divided into the 20 largest and the remaining 30.

SAN FRANCISCO – November 18, 2022