San Francisco Airport (SFO) reduces capacity during five months – one runway closes for taxiway improvements

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is set to enhance its taxiways, improving aircraft exits after landing. This project involves the closure of Runway 28L for five months starting January 16, 2024.

During this period, arriving flights will use Runway 28R, potentially causing delays of 30-60 minutes for around one-third of flights from January to April. SFO is collaborating with airlines and the FAA to minimise disruptions.

The project aims to realign and reconstruct taxiways Delta and Tango to enhance safety, align with current standards, and facilitate smoother aircraft movement. The federally funded project, awarded to Golden Gate Constructors, carries an estimated cost of $55 million and is scheduled for completion by July 1, 2024.