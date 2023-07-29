Helicopter crash at Samos Airport injures pilot and suspends operations at the airport

Yesterday, July 28, at 08:30, a private Airbus H130 helicopter of Turkish Mavi Air registered TC-HMV crashed on the runway of Samos Airport “Aristarchos of Samos” during its landing.

The helicopter had departed earlier from the island of Paros, with its final destination being Bodrum, Turkey, and an intermediate refuelling stop in Samos. The helicopter struck the runway during landing and overturned. Immediately, the airport’s emergency mechanism was activated. Ground staff rushed to the helicopter spreading foam to prevent any fuel explosion.

According to the Greek television channel ERT, the helicopter was carrying 5 people who were slightly injured. But airport operator Fraport AG published an announcement saying that the pilot, a Turkish national, was the only occupant: he was transported to the General Hospital of Samos “Agios Panteleimon” for purely precautionary reasons.

As a result of the above, the operation of the airport’s runway was suspended for operational reasons until 12:00.

