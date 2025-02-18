Samarkand International named fastest-growing airport in 2024

Samarkand International Airport has been recognised as the fastest-growing airport in Europe and Central Asia by Airports Council International (ACI), recording 1.38 million passengers in 2024—a 36.6% increase from 2023. This growth was more than double that of the second-fastest airport, Olbia (+18.4%). Over the past five years, Samarkand’s passenger traffic surged 186%, making it one of the world’s fastest-growing airports.

The airport’s expansion follows major public-private investment, led by entrepreneur Bakhityor Fazilov in partnership with the Uzbek government. Opened in 2022, the modernised terminal has fuelled Samarkand’s rise as a tourism and commerce hub.

International traffic played a key role, with 1.31 million passengers and popular routes to Abu Dhabi, Istanbul, Jeddah, and Moscow. The airport now serves 23 international and three domestic destinations, with new routes added to China, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

Airport operator Air Marakanda aims to further expand routes, enhance service quality, and introduce digital innovations to streamline passenger experiences.