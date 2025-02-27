Samarkand expands air links with new routes to Baku and Krasnoyarsk

Samarkand International Airport continues its rapid expansion with the addition of new direct flights to Baku (Azerbaijan) and Krasnoyarsk (Russia), starting April 1, 2025.

New Flight Services

Azerbaijan Airlines will operate twice-weekly flights to Baku (Wednesdays & Sundays), departing Samarkand at 02:55 with a 2-hour 20-minute travel time.

Ural Airlines will launch a weekly service to Krasnoyarsk (Tuesdays), departing Samarkand at 15:00, with a 4-hour flight time.

Airport Growth & Regional Impact

Samarkand International Airport was named the fastest-growing airport in Europe and Central Asia by ACI, with 1.38 million passengers in 2024, a 36.6% increase from 2023.

These new routes will strengthen cultural, tourism, and business ties while providing passengers with seamless connections to 75 destinations from Baku and access to Krasnoyarsk’s rich Siberian landscapes.

Tickets are available online via airline websites and at Samarkand International Airport’s 24/7 ticket office.