Salt Lake City airport closed after earthquake

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Salt Lake City this morning at 07:09 local time. It is was said to be Utah’s largest earthquake since 1992. The geological survey recorded four smaller quakes over the next 23 minutes, ranging in magnitude from 3.7 to 3.9.

The FAA control tower and airport concourses have been evacuated. The airport has been closed and all operations halted. Flights were diverting to neighbouring airports.

The road to the Salt Lake International Airport was been initially closed and officials asked people not to head to the airport. But The road has been reopened to allow stranded passengers to be picked up.

