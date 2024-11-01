Record-breaking Winter season for Finnish Lapland: 24 new routes and expanded connectivity at Finavia airports

The 2024-2025 winter air travel season, starting October 27, brings a record number of routes to Finnish Lapland, with 24 new direct international flights to Finavia’s Lapland airports.

This unprecedented expansion underscores the growing appeal of Finland as a leisure destination. Alongside seasonal charters, regular flights to Rovaniemi, Ivalo, Kittilä, and Kuusamo will serve a total of 130 destinations from Finavia airports, with Helsinki Airport offering connections to 103 destinations.

Key highlights include Ryanair’s new Milan-Rovaniemi route and year-round services from Frankfurt and Zurich to Kittilä with Lufthansa’s Discover Airlines and Edelweiss Air. Finavia has also introduced slot coordination at Rovaniemi and Kittilä to streamline operations on peak days, previously implemented only at Helsinki Airport.

Seat capacity for Lapland-bound flights will increase significantly, with Finnair adding nearly 12% more seats compared to last winter. Rovaniemi Airport expects a 10% passenger growth this season, building on its recognition as Europe’s second-best airport in its category. This strategic growth reflects collaborative efforts to enhance Finland’s accessibility, particularly for Lapland’s year-round tourism appeal.