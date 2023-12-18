Learn more about Rovaniemi Airport, a favourite tourist destination in winter

Rovaniemi Airport stands as a major hub in Finland, drawing tourists from across the globe, especially during the winter months. Known as Santa Claus’s official airport, it’s a focal point for those seeking snowy landscapes, the northern lights, and the enchantment of Christmas in Lapland.

This winter, Rovaniemi Airport is set to open 13 new routes to European destinations, adding to its already impressive list of 24 international destinations. The airport anticipates record-breaking passenger numbers in 2023, with a history of December being its busiest month for over two decades.

Johan Juujärvi, the Airport Manager, highlights Rovaniemi’s year-round appeal, suggesting attractions like Santa Claus Village, Korundi House of Culture, Arktikum, and the versatile Ounasvaara area with its ski resort.

Established in 1940, the airport spans approximately 624 hectares and employs around 30 people, rising to 50 during peak seasons. Handling over 560,000 passengers in 2022, Rovaniemi Airport boasts direct flights to more than 20 European destinations, significantly increasing its flight frequency during winter, with up to 40 flights per day in December.

