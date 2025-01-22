Rome Fiumicino Airport unveils Europe’s largest airport solar farm

Rome Fiumicino Airport inaugurated a groundbreaking solar farm, the largest photovoltaic system in any European airport and among the world’s largest. Designed by Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) and built by Enel, the farm includes 55,000 solar panels with an initial capacity of 22 MWp, expandable to 60 MWp over five years.

This capacity will power 30,000 Italian households annually and cut CO2 emissions by 11,000 tonnes per year, advancing ADR’s goal of achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2030, 20 years ahead of the industry standard.

The €50 million project aligns with ADR’s €9 billion sustainable development plan, enhancing energy independence and resilience. Supported by partnerships with Enel and public authorities, the initiative exemplifies the integration of renewable energy into airport operations while reinforcing Italy’s leadership in environmental sustainability.