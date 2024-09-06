Riga Airport passenger numbers rise by 8% in August, reaching 740,000

In August, Riga Airport handled 740,000 passengers, marking an 8% increase compared to the same month last year. Since the start of 2023, the airport has served 4.6 million passengers and 41,500 flights.

Direct flight passengers totaled 569,000, up 8% from last year, and surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 2%. Transit and transfer passengers also rose.

Popular routes included Manchester, Budapest, and Malaga, with an 87% flight occupancy rate. Additionally, Riga Airport opened its first “Kepler Club” capsule hotel and new water fountains, while air cargo operations showed steady growth.