Runway construction works at Rhodes Airport “Diagoras”: use of runway suspended on certain days

As part of the of further multi-level upgrading project of the regional airports, Fraport Greece the operator of Rhodes Airport “Diagoras” will proceed with the reconstruction of the airport’s runway.

Specifically, from 14:00 to 13:00 of the following day, and on selected dates, the operation of the runway will be suspended. The 23-hour phase-out on the days listed below is absolutely necessary due to the size and complexity of the project.

Despite this and based on the planning of the works, the uninterrupted air connection of the island and passenger service has been ensured, during the specific period of time, since the flights to and from the Rhodes airport will be carried out, during the hours before and after suspension of runway operation.

Here is the detailed schedule for the construction works:

1. from 18 January 2023 at 14:00 to 19 January 2023 at 13:00

2. from 25 January 2023 at 14:00 to 26 January 2023 at 13:00

3. from 8 February 2023 at 14:00 to 9 February 2023 at 13:00

4. from 15 February 2023 at 14:00 to 16 February 2023 at 13:00

5. from 22 February 2023 at 14:00 to 23 February 2023 at 13:00

6. from 8 March 2023 at 14:00 to 9 March 2023 at 13:00

7. from 15 March 2023 at 14:00 to 16 March 2023 at 13:00

8. from 22 March 2023 at 14:00 to 23 March 2023 at 13:00

During the above intervals, all airport services will operate normally, for the public. Furthermore, it should be noted that in the event of an emergency, the operation of the runway can and will be resumed, after consultation with the authorities, in a period of time that does not exceed 60 minutes.

These works form part of the Concession Agreement, concerning the renovation of the runway of the Rhodes Airport “Diagoras”, with the aim of further strengthening the airport’s security level. They also are carried out in terms of sustainability and respect for the land, since supporting sustainable development and social responsibility are Fraport Greece’s key principles.

Regulatory compliance and safety, at all levels, are key priorities for the company. It is worth noting that these works are part of a broader plan to further upgrade the already high level of safety and operation of the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece. As mentioned above, they are related to large-scale projects to be executed by the company, as part of the Recovery and Resilience Fund financing.

03.01.2023