After days of quakes, volcanic eruption started close to Keflavik Airport (KEF)

The volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula (Reykjanesskagi) started again after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake. The epicentre of the seismic activity is located south of Reykjavik’s international airport at Keflavik (KEF) in Iceland. The eruption is effusive, meaning an ash plume is unlikely, but airlines flying to one of the Icelandic airports will be informed on ash forecasts by the Icelandic Met Office and its partners if needed.

Footage circulating in the local media showed a massive cloud of smoke rising from the ground as well as a substantial flow of lava. The magma broke through the ground at about 16:40 GMT, just a few kilometres from two previous eruptions in the past two years.

There are no disruptions to arrivals and departures at the main airport, Keflavik, as of yet, according to the website. But commercial traffic might be affected, the airport authorities warn: “Due to a volcanic eruption on Reykjanes peninsula, there will be a need for the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management to conduct recurrent flights with experts and scientists to assess the situation. These flights will be given priority over other aircraft operations.“

A no-fly zone will be put in place while the scientific flights are conducted. Short-time notices are likely.