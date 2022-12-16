441,000 passengers through Keflavik Airport in November

According numbers from the Icelandic Tourist Board the departures of foreign passengers from the country via Keflavík Airport were 138,000 in November, or about 92% of what they were in November in the record year 2018.

More than half of the departures in November were due to Americans and British nationals, while the departures of Icelanders were about 34 thousand in November. The second largest nationalities came from Germany, France, Poland, Denmark, Spain, Canada and China.

Departures of Icelanders were around 34,000 in November. Since the beginning of the year, the departures of Icelanders have been measured at 544 thousand, or 88% of what was measured during the same period in 2018 and 96% of what was measured in 2019.