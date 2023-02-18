401,000 passengers through Keflavik airport in January

If passenger numbers for January are any indication this year should be a busy one for Keflavík Airport. 401.976 passengers made their way through Keflavík Airport in January 2023. Multiple airlines, both Icelandic and international, flew to 59 different destinations with London, Copenhagen, Manchester, Paris and New York being the most popular.

According to numbers from the Icelandic Tourist Board, the departures of foreign passengers from the country via Keflavík Airport were 121,000 in November or about 82% of what they were in January in the record year 2018.

Almost half of the departures in November were due to Americans and British nationals, while the departures of Icelanders were about 42 thousand in November. Other significant nationalities in terms of the number of passengers were China, Germany, Poland, Italy and France.