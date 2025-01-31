Near-miss over Iceland linked to air traffic controllers watching football

By
André Orban
-
0
0
Reykjavik Airport © Konstantin von Wedelstaedt – http://www.airliners.net/photo//1268008/L/, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17169867

An investigation into a February 2024 near-collision over Skerjafjörður found that air traffic controllers at Reykjavík Airport were distracted by a televised football match.

Only 23 metres separated a Cessna 172N and a Diamond DA-20 at 900 feet when no air traffic guidance was provided. Recordings revealed controllers engaged in football discussions instead of monitoring flights. A dropped flight strip board further diverted attention just before the incident.

The Transport Accident Investigation Board concluded that the distraction was a key factor, leading to the immediate removal of the control tower’s television.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.