A fire damages the departure hall of Rarotonga, Cook Islands, airport

The fire started on the roof of the departure terminal of Rarotonga Airport around 12:15. The Airport Authority Crash Fire, along with the Volunteer Fire Brigade services, responded to the incident and were able to fully control the blaze in just over 30 minutes.

Fortunately, there were no international flights at the time, and airport staff evacuated to the car park area for safety. Air New Zealand’s head of Pacific Islands acknowledged the incident, referring to it as a “small fire“.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no official findings had been confirmed at the time of the report. Smoke was observed pouring out of the airport terminal around 11:00.

Despite the disruption caused by the fire, inter-agency cooperation ensured the safety of passengers and airport workers and the continuation of services.

Flights were not significantly affected, but there might be minor delays in processing departing passengers for the NZ945 Rarotonga-Auckland service in the evening.