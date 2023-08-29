Russian Airport near Estonia attacked by drones; authorities close airspace above Moscow Vnukovo Airport

An airport in the northwestern Russian city of Pskov not far from the border with Estonia was attacked by drones, Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said early on Wednesday. Explosions have also been reported in the Russian cities of Tula and Bryansk, hence air traffic control closed the airspace around Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport, delays are to be expected.

“The defense ministry’s forces are repelling a drone attack on an airport in Pskov,” the governor wrote on Telegram. “More detailed information will follow after a meeting of the crisis center, which I will chair personally.”.

According to preliminary information, no casualties have been reported.

In footage that appeared on social media, you can hear multiple explosions at Pskov Airport. The high plumes of smoke and fire indicate the extensive damage at and around the airport. At least four 4 Russian Il-76 transport aircraft were damaged (destroyed) in the blast, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

Attack on the airport of russian Pskov, which is right next to Estonia. It was attacked by more than 10 unmanned aerial vehicles. According to preliminary data, as a result of the explosions, 2 planes were destroyed. pic.twitter.com/2dbVgeQQXu — Devana ???????? (@DevanaUkraine) August 29, 2023

Arrivals and departures at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport have been delayed as the airspace above it was closed early on Wednesday, air traffic services have told TASS.

“Airspace in the zone of Vnukovo Airport has been closed, Departures and arrivals are delayed,” an air traffic official said.