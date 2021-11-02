Eurowings expands in Prague with new summer destinations for 2022

Germany’s largest vacation airline sends clear message after successful first flights in the Czech Republic: route network to be expanded

First flights from Prague successfully launched: customers can choose from 14 new destinations, such as the Canary Islands, Italy, or Southern Spain

Right at the start of its new base, Eurowings announces further summer destinations from March 2022 onwards

Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof: “Expanding our route network significantly once again with eight new destinations.”

Eurowings has successfully launched from its new base in Prague: already this Sunday, the Lufthansa subsidiary brought its guests on time to Bristol, Copenhagen, Milan, and the sunny Canary Island of Fuerteventura, among other destinations. These are just four of an initial 14 new Eurowings destinations from Prague in the current winter flight schedule. The first flight coming from Bristol was duly welcomed with a water fountain at Prague Airport to mark the occasion.

New Eurowings summer destinations from March

Right at the start of its new base, Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof announced today at an opening event at Prague Airport already further new summer destinations that the Lufthansa Group airline will fly to in its summer schedule starting in March 2022. “We are delighted that our new Prague service has already been so well received. Prague is a highly relevant location for Eurowings, so we will once again significantly expand our route network with eight new destinations in the next summer flight schedule. This will enable us to fly even more leisure and business travellers to attractive destinations throughout Europe from March,” Bischof emphasized in Prague on Tuesday morning. “Eurowings will once again bring more low-cost flights to the Czech flight market, but above all we strongly focus on customer needs and new creative service solutions.”

All new direct flights from Prague

From Prague to Spain

Eurowings already flies its passengers from Prague up to four times a week to four popular Spanish metropolises and vacation regions in its current winter flight schedule: to Málaga, Barcelona, Fuerteventura as well as Tenerife.

New in the flight schedule from March 2022: Alicante from 39.99€ (999CZK), the popular vacation island of Palma de Mallorca from 29.99€ (764CZK) and Valencia from 49,99€ (1279CZK).

From Prague to Italy

From now on, Eurowings customers can enjoy Italian flair and take off almost daily from Prague to Milan.

New and already from December 2021, there will also be flights to the Italian capital and global metropolis of Rome, which passengers can reach from Prague via a direct connection starting at 29.99€ (764CZK).

From Prague to Portugal

From spring, Faro, the popular Portuguese port city in the Algarve region, will also be enticing. Eurowings passengers can take off from Prague to Faro from as little as €39.99 (999CZK).

From Prague to Cyprus

Also new in the flight schedule from March 2022: Larnaca, the port city in the Southeast of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, which is especially attractive for vacationers. Eurowings will take its customers there by direct flight from just €49.99 (1,279CZK).

From Prague to Greece

In the current Eurowings winter flight schedule, passengers already enjoy direct connections from Prague to the Greek capital Athens twice a week. In addition, starting in the summer, they will also be able to reach the Greek vacation islands of Corfu and Crete by Eurowings direct flight from €49.99 (1,279CZK) each.

From Prague to Sweden

Starting in March, Eurowings will be flying its passengers to the Swedish capital Stockholm, which is popular with both vacation and business travellers. Tickets can be booked from as little as €39.99 (999CZK).

The new summer destinations can now be booked with just a few clicks via eurowings.com or the Eurowings customer app – the recently launched Czech Eurowings website also allows customers to book flights easily and conveniently in their national language. In the winter flight schedule, Eurowings is already flying its passengers to the United Kingdom (Bristol and Birmingham), Denmark (Copenhagen) and Croatia (Zagreb). All prices apply to one-way flights.

COLOGNE/BONN, PRAGUE, NOVEMBER 2, 2021