A picture is worth a thousand words (part eleven): aircraft stored at Prague Airport, Czech Republic

The end of November is quickly approaching and the coronavirus pandemic is still battering around the globe. The travel industry is therefore forced to continue storing aircraft for the long term. A lot of planes are also hibernating at Prague airport, Czech Republic. Next to Smartwings’ fleet, you can spot a bunch of Airbus A321’s of Finnair (registered OH-LZG, OH-LZH and OH-LZN)
The following photos were taken and provided by Flyrosta.com
