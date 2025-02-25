Poland’s aviation sector sees record growth in 2024, with major investments and future expansion plans

Poland’s aviation industry experienced record-breaking growth in 2024, with 59.5 million passengers—a 15.6% increase from 2023 and 22% above 2019 levels. Warsaw Chopin Airport led the sector, handling 21.3 million passengers (36% of national traffic), while regional airports saw 38 million passengers, up 26.2% from 2019.

Key highlights

5 billion PLN investment in Kraków, Katowice, and Modlin airports, plus modernization of Warsaw Chopin Airport and the Central Communication Hub (CPK) project.

CPK secured funding until 2032, ensuring long-term infrastructure development.

Poland’s aviation sector contributes €14 billion to the economy, supporting 500,000 jobs.

Challenges & Future Outlook

Sustainability efforts focus on alternative fuels (SAF), expected to account for 56% of emissions reductions.

Technological advancements in hybrid propulsion and air traffic management are key priorities.

Despite Poland’s 22% passenger growth surpassing pre-pandemic levels, some European airports are still recovering.

With strategic investments and environmental initiatives, Poland is solidifying its position as a major player in European aviation.

Source: International Airport Review