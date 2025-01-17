Perth Airport achieves record-breaking 16.9 million passengers in 2024

Perth Airport celebrated a record 16.9 million passengers in 2024, surpassing its previous record of 15.3 million set in 2023 and marking a 14% increase compared to pre-COVID levels. This growth was driven by a 23% surge in international travel, which contributed 56% of the annual increase, alongside strong regional (7% growth) and interstate (6% growth) travel.

CEO Jason Waters highlighted the airport’s role as an economic indicator for Western Australia, with plans to further expand its capacity to reach 20 million passengers annually by 2030. Upcoming projects include a new runway, terminal upgrades, carparks, road improvements, and the airport’s first hotel, all part of a multi-billion-dollar investment program.

Perth Airport is also set to host the Routes Asia conference in March, showcasing its commitment to fostering growth in aviation, tourism, and business connectivity.